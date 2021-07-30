Core Laboratories Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

