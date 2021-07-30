CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

