CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

