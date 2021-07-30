Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,592,145.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

