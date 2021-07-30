Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,457. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98.

