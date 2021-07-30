Corsicana & Co. Acquires Shares of 7,815 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $463.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

