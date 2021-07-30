Corsicana & Co. Invests $696,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.17. 12,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,382. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

