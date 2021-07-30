Corsicana & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 299,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,053. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

