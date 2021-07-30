Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

