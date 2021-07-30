Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

