Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Short Interest Down 41.4% in July

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Cortland Bancorp worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. Cortland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

