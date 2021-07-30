CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.24

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.24 and last traded at $141.24, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.