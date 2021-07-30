Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

