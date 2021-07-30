Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $2,115,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

