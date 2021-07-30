CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $98.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $83.87. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoStar Group shares last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 21,436 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

