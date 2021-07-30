Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.08 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $60.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $193.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $194.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $425.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $425.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.39. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.