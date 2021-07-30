COVA Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th

COVA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. COVA Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of COVA Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of COVAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. COVA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,547,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,468,000.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

