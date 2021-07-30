Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Cowen stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cowen has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

