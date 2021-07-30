Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%.

COWN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. Cowen has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

