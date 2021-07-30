Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $52.62 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

