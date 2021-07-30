Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.87 ($44.55).

EPA:STM opened at €35.04 ($41.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

