Credit Suisse Group Increases CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $161.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of COR traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,360. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

