Credit Suisse Group Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $311.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.