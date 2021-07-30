Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 200,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,773. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.