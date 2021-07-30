Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.