Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,405. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. Kering has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $92.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

