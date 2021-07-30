Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 40,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,391. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

