CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

