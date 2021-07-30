CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.00, but opened at $123.47. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 8,802 shares changing hands.

The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

