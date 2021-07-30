Critical Analysis: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) vs. NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics -6.38% -6.65% -3.60%

This table compares LDK Solar and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.29 -$4.37 million $0.06 155.83

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LDK Solar and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 1 2 5 0 2.50

NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Risk & Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

