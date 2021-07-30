Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on COIHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.