Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

CROMF opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

