Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cronos Group worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

