CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $304,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $260.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.45. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,166 shares of company stock valued at $42,572,499 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

