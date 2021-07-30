Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $48,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 109.9% during the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $193.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

