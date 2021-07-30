Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,006. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

