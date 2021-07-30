Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $143,814.58

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $143,814.58 and $523.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

