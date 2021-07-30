CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

