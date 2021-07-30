CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTO. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

