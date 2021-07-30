CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CUBXF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

