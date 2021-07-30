Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,347 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,459 shares of company stock worth $6,333,182. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

