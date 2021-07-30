Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of At Home Group worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in At Home Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

