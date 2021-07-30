Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092,566 shares of company stock worth $9,828,721 in the last quarter.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

