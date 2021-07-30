Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,408 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 668.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Yandex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 131,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.