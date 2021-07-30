Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.