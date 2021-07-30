(CUM.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$162.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

