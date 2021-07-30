Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 656,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,193. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

