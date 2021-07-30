CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CURR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,007. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,114.37% and a negative return on equity of 155.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

