Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.99. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $99,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.