CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.